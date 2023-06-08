Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.04

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 177104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

