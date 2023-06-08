Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.58 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.12.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

