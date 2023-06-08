Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,640,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

