Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 222,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 656,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

