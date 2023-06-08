Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,967 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,900,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,902,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.96. 411,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

