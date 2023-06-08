Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,993 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $5,174,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.09. 3,715,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $301.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

