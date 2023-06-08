Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.73 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 665.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 196,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170,998 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.1 %

Mosaic stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 2,128,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

