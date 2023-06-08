Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.73 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.92. 1,164,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

