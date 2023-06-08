Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $33.48 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 247,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,484,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 523,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $358.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

