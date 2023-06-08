Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,264. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

