Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,462,000. EOG Resources makes up about 1.6% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of EOG Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

