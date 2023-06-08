Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Chemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chemed Price Performance

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.24. 12,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.60.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

