Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 351,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,508,000. General Mills comprises about 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 1,064,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

