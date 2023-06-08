Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Shares Up 0.7%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. 17,957 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

