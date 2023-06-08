MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 49688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

