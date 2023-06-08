M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

MTB traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,665. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

