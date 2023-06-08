MUSE ENT NFT Trading 121.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.05 million and $39.04 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 121.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00560968 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

