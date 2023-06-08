N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,475 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.