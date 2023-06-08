N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $236,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,931,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,997,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,895,759,000 after acquiring an additional 568,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 4,462,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,916,689. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.