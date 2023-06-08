Nano Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00331553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00534083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00420490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

