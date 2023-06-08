NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $59.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 914,073,521 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 913,669,037 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50304057 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $64,906,628.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.