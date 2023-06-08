NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.82 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Up 5.1 %

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 861,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.10. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,069,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.