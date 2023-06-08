NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ) Insider Sells A$194,000.00 in Stock

NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ – Get Rating) insider Phillip (Phil) Staveley sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$194,000.00 ($128,476.82).

NeuRizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NeuRizer Company Profile

NeuRizer Ltd. focuses on producing carbon neutral fertilisers in Australia. It has NeuRizer Urea project that deliver nitrogen-based fertilizers for agricultural markets in south Australia. NeuRizer Ltd. was formerly known as Leigh Creek Energy Limited and changed its name to NeuRizer Ltd. in March 2022.

