NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ) Insider Sells A$194,000.00 in Stock

NeuRizer Ltd. (ASX:NRZ – Get Rating) insider Phillip (Phil) Staveley sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total value of A$194,000.00 ($128,476.82).
NeuRizer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
NeuRizer Company Profile
