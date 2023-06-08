New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMTM remained flat at $20.69 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.95.
About New York Mortgage Trust
