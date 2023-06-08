New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,098. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.