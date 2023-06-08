NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NXE remained flat at $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 536,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,449. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

