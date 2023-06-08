NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,526,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

