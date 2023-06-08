NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 16,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 50,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$240.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

