Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 12.5%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 128,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 40,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.