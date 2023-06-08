NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE NGL opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
About NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
