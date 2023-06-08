NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE NGL opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

