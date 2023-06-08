Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

