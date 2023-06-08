NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 341,515 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $106.43. 4,573,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.