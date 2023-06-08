Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

