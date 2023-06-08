Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $86,170,000 after buying an additional 47,888 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 544,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

