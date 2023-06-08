Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,905 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

