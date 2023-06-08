Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

