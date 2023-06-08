Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $501,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.92. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

