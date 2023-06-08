Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,114 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

