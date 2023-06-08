Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 93,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 239,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $651,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,091 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

