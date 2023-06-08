Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 49,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,517,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

