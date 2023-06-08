Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.