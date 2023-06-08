Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.