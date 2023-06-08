OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $12.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OPAL opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 84.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $865,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

