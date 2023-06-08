Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 125,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 363,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

