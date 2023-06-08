Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

OPCH stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

