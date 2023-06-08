Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.