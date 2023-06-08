Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at $377,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

