Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,741 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,334. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

