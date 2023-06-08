Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,867 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $130.33. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

