Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,456 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,918,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.26. 30,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

