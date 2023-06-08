Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,067 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,070 shares of company stock worth $2,737,912 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 185,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,675. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.